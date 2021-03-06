We Women Will

International Women’s Day this week spotlights women on how they have been coping over the last year. Several studies show that the pandemic affected women more profoundly in several areas, including the workplace and home. It increased the workload more on women due to lockdown and quarantine measures. More women became unemployed, more women gave up their jobs to support their children’s education from home, and more women suffered domestic violence and household stress.

The worldwide health workforce comprises most women, and more women are frontline health workers, putting them in the high-risk zone. Mental health surveys collected over the last year show that more women experienced social isolation and loneliness and had a higher level of depression and anxiety during this time. Recent surveys also show that Covid-19-related stress has negatively impacted women’s mental health more.

However, most of our hope for a safe and secure future lies in the people who are most affected by the pandemic, and that is women. It takes courage, strength, and gentle yet steady persistence to get up again and keep going, and this is something we women need right now.

Research shows us that women are more mentally tough and perform better under pressure. Women are also more emotionally expressive, making them more emotionally stronger and resilient.

So dear fellow women, let us call on the same resilience and emotional strength to cope with our current situation. Let us all work together and emerge stronger from this situation than ever before. Let us take care of ourselves and resource ourselves first before extending that care and support for others. Situations and relationships come and go, but we should prioritise counting on what endures in ourselves.

Women are generally more emotionally available for others; it is time now to come to ourselves with the same kindness, warmth and compassion. Let us choose the friend in us over the inner-critic and let care go both ways so that we are not only givers but also receivers of that same love we offer to others. Remember that better relationships begin with YOU.

Instead of adding more, the key to coping is found in subtracting. Remove what is not necessary to reduce the stress. Working smarter is more important than working harder sometimes. We all have seeds inside us — the helpful seeds and unhelpful seeds. The seeds we choose to water will grow. So, lets water seeds of positivity in ourselves.

OUR STRENGTHS

Women have better management skills, a higher threshold of pain, and women tend to cope better with stress. Let us sustain our attention on our strengths; what we rest our attention on will get stronger. Let’s firmly stand behind each other. Women need to support other women. We rely on each other in ways that are both profound and often invisible. Mothers beside their daughters, women leaders behind their subordinates, mothers-in-law holding their daughters-in-law and then what we achieve together will be unbreakable.

Women build the fabric of the community by caring for their families; they build the future of a nation by investing their time and effort in raising children. Women’s well-being stands at the forefront of our current situation, so let us start advocating for it.

(By Massrat Shaikh, Educational Psychologist & Mindfulness Educator, is currently offering a free mindfulness course to support the well-being of women.

Connect with Massrat at www.massratshaikh.com)