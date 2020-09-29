We should change our behaviour and help in fighting the virus

The reason why we wear a mask is not only that we don’t get infected, but it also helps to slow the spread of the virus and makes us less likely to transmit the virus to others. Despite initial skepticism, the consensus is that we wear them mandatorily.

Similarly, social distancing, also called physical distancing, is the other important measure suggested by health experts around the world to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Other measures like personal hygiene including washing hands are done regularly, so this cannot be made mandatory, but can only be advised to be followed.

But why do some people are reluctant to wear a mask or do not bother to keep a distance while in public places? Why do people blatantly violate the laws and engage in secret meetings whether for socialising or religious purposes?

Even as our authorities are trying their best, including warnings and imposing punitive measures like fines, banning public gatherings, violations continue unabated as people congregate secretly.

Photos and videos of people gathering at beaches and tourist destinations in Oman are still making rounds on different social media platforms as many concerned citizens and residents call for tougher action. Leave alone the general public, some meetings are held with participants not wearing face masks are aplenty on social media.

While people across the country are following the social distancing guidelines that health authorities say are necessary to keep the coronavirus from spreading, plenty of people are not.

Last weekend at Qurum beach, I found a citizen screaming out of his car asking people to put on their masks.

“We can’t get things better if we don’t speak up. In these moments of uncertainty we all suddenly feel the need to police our own behaviour, but also police other people’s behaviour as well,” he told me after parking his car.

As restrictions have been lifted and more premises are open to the public, physical distancing and wearing of masks are as important as ever as more people interact with each other.

COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact for a prolonged period. The virus is transmitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and the droplets from their mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths or noses of people nearby.

Why do we forget the fact that every one of us has a role and responsibility to play in slowing the spread and protecting ourselves, our kith and kin in particular, and the society in general.

In addition to practising personal hygiene to prevent the virus, wearing masks and keeping the specified distance with others are the best tools that we can take to avoid being exposed to pandemic.

Apart from fines for non-adherence to preventive measures against COVID-19 spread, a law should be enacted making the violation of social distancing rules a criminal offence. If measures like social distancing and wearing of masks are not strictly followed, then it may lead to further spike in cases, putting pressure on the entire healthcare system as our health minister warned.

