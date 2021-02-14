We live in deeds, not in years

Since the Coronavirus pandemic has broken out and turned over life for nearly everyone, not only in the Sultanate, but also across the world. Our frontline heroes and other essential workers had to face more risks than others do. Over the past year, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel have been providing quality professional care and security under extraordinary conditions.

Doctors and nurses, for instance, have been bravely fighting the virus through the care they were providing to their patients. Being coronavirus warriors, they have been in a constant battle with the pandemic. Since the onset, they knew very well that the fight would be tough, but they had to handle it with all the resources available. However, they promised not to rest until the virus is defeated and lives saved. Therefore, they have spent days and nights in PPE kits.

These Covid warriors saved countless lives and held out hope for many patients. What Covid-19 patients could admit is that they could lose hope to live, but doctors and nurses have injected new life in their patients. Doctors and nurses cannot let patients die just because they cannot afford to live. The ultimate dedication, commitment and courage of doctors and nurses deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration. On the other hand, police and military forces have been maintaining public order, securing people and controlling checkpoints all around the country during the lockdown periods. Days and night all year around, they have been on their toes to combat the spread of Covid-19 virus. They have been on the frontline battling with other forces from different government parties.

long battle

Throughout the year long battle, our Covid warriors have even forgotten what a good night sleep is. Some have not been able to look after their families as they should have. However, these are the great sacrifices, which one has no regret in making for ensuring security and stability of society, taking care of patients, for whom doctors are the only hope and country overall.

In battles, soldiers usually feel firsthand the horrors of war and they know who they are fighting, so they could recognise their enemy. However, the Covid-19 virus is different as the enemy is invisible and sometimes deadly. Hence, the task is unbelievably harder. With such a challenge, this coronavirus has shown the world’s limited ability to deal with major disease outbreaks.

All medical and military heroes around the world have been facing an extraordinary workload in overwhelmed healthcare facilities, and with no end of the pandemic in sight. They have been working in stressful and scary work environments, as they were themselves exposed to infection. Moreover, healthcare workers experience mental stress at hospitals. As human beings, they feel the sorrow of loss when their patients succumb to the virus. They live with the danger that the virus might reach their families and loved ones.

All our Covid heroes in Einstein’s saying “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile”. They always try to live by these words as many lives depend on them on various occasions. Dear heroes, may your days be full of good health just as you help many people regain normal life, feel safe and remain secured at all times. Henceforward, one shall answer this question, what are you doing for others?