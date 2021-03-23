‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan: Ethiopian PM

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday his country did not want war with Sudan, as tensions over a contested region along their border spark fears of broader conflict. “Ethiopia also has many problems, and we are not ready to go to battle. We don’t need war. It is better to settle it in a peaceful manner,” Abiy told parliament in remarks translated into English for a live TV broadcast. He stressed later that Ethiopia “did not want war” with their neighbour over this decades-old territorial dispute, describing Sudan as a “brotherly country” whose people loved Ethiopia.

The border quarrel is over Al Fashaqa. — AFP