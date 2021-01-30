‘We are committed to our creditors’: Darvesh Group

Restructuring plan: “We have met with the MSM representatives and provided them with clarifications with regard to the Group’s current financial exposure to Omani banks,” says official.



BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, JAN 30

Well-known Omani trading and contracting services group Abou Nabil LLC, the flagship of the 110-year old Darvesh Group, has denied any impropriety in the business and financial dealings of the Group as alleged in some sections of the media. A joint statement by the Muscat-based firm and other affiliates of the group also pledged to meet their obligations to lenders in the Sultanate.

As many as ten Omani banks and non-banking financing companies have disclosed exposures totalling over RO 70 million to Abou Nabil and sister companies Gulf Star LLC, Mega Muscat International LLC and Technovaa LLC.

Those disclosures came in response to a directive from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) requiring all publicly listed lenders to share details of their respective financial exposures to the group.

“We remain fully committed to the discharge of our obligations towards all our creditors,” said Mahboob al Ruwaidhi, Partner / Authorised Signatory on behalf of Abou Nabil LLC, Gulf Star LLC, Mega Muscat International LLC and Technovaa LLC.

“We have met with the MSM (Muscat Stock Exchange) representatives and provided them with clarifications with regard to the Group’s current financial exposure to Omani banks,” he further stated. The official claimed that the disclosures, and subsequent coverage in the local media, were triggered by a news article published in a UAE-based news portal.

“This article contains a number of inaccuracies and misleading statements amongst which being the amount of the Group’s exposure to financial institutions and the amount stated to be due to suppliers and others, having been vastly exaggerated,” he said.

Al Ruwaidhi further added: “Details contained in the report are false, baseless and with malicious intent made by disgruntled employees whose services have been terminated by the Group for non-performance or acts against the Group while in service, against whom a prosecution has been ongoing in the UAE. We are taking all necessary action to bring these culprits to justice with the help of the concerned authorities.

We believe that the defamatory content of the news articles to be a malicious attempt by the ex-employees of the Group to discredit the Group and its owners.”

Darvesh Group with 40 years of successful operations in the Sultanate is confident of a rebound, he stressed. “Not only has our Group been adding value to the community and business in general in Oman, but we continue to highly value our social responsibility from which we will continue to remain undeterred.

With the current situation in hand, our ongoing restricting under way, and there being an expected turnabout in the global and local market conditions in one to two years, Darvesh Group in Oman is extremely hopeful and confident that it will continue its operations as done so for the last 40 years in Oman,” he added.

