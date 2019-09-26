WB’s Georgieva first IMF chief from emerging economy

WASHINGTON/SOFIA: Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva was confirmed as managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the first person from an emerging-market economy to head the world’s crisis lender with its $1 trillion in resources.

A centre-right politician who grew up in Bulgaria under Communism, Georgieva built a reputation during her time at the World Bank and the European Commission as a tenacious straight shooter, champion of gender equality and leader in the global fight against climate change.

Georgieva, on a leave of absence from her post as chief executive officer of the World Bank during the IMF nomination process, told reporters she was in high gear with her “sleeves rolled, ready to work” when she starts the job on Tuesday.

She will face a host of challenges as the head of the IMF, including a global economic slowdown triggered by escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, and historically high debt levels.

“Warning signs are flashing, and we must be ready to be tested,” Georgieva, 66, told reporters at the bank’s Washington headquarters after her confirmation.

The United States, which represents the largest voting bloc on the IMF board, has withdrawn from multilateral accords, and risks are growing in emerging markets like Argentina, which last year received a $57 billion bailout, the IMF’s largest ever.

Georgieva, backed by French President Emmanuel Macron, won support last month from the rest of the European Union, as well as tacit backing from the United States. — Reuters

