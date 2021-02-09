Muscat: World-renowned spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will conduct ‘Way Forward 2021’ Online MasterClass on February 12 for people of the Middle East.

Considered as one of the leading experts on meditation, breath work and yoga, Gurudev will share the most effective meditation and breathing techniques to relieve stress and anxiety and make one more calm, focused & peaceful.

In addition, the workshop will address the challenges and issues affecting these stressful times alongside a powerful guided meditation session.

This inspirational session will be held online from 5 pm to 7 pm (GST).

Click http://tiny.cc/mcwg2 to register for the MasterClass.

This is perfect to enhance one’s mental health and find a way forward in these challenging times of the pandemic. The session will be conducted in English and live Arabic translation will be available.

For more details about the workshop contact GSM 94934617