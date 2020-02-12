Water supply curbs on February 28 and 29

There will be disruption of water supply in the Wilayats of Qurayat, Al Amerat, Muttrah, Muscat, and parts of Bausher on February 28 and 29 following the periodic maintenance of Qurayat desalination plant.

The Main Emergency Committee at Diam held a meeting at its main office in Bausher on Wednesday to discuss precautionary measures that will be taken to reduce the impact of the disruption during the maintenance period, which will continue for 48 hours. The sub-emergency committees of Diam in the affected wilayats have been activated to ensure the alternative water sources that will be provided, such as pumping between Qurayat, Al Ghubrah and Barka desalination plants, in addition to using wells in the wilayats. The authority urges all subscribers to take the necessary measures and continue to rationalise water consumption.

