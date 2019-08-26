Water Park in Al Bustan area, traditional market in Souq: BBH

Muscat: Dr Khalid bin Salim Al Matani, chairman of BBH Group, said on Monday that the company is continuing to develop projects in various sectors, especially travel and entertainment

The tourism projects to be implemented will include a hotel on the beach of Al-Ashkharah with 100 chalets (three-star), a water park in the Al Bustan area and a traditional 54,000 sqm market in Seeb with an investment cost of RO39 million.

With the work to start soon, the project will include 1,000 shops, a traditional Omani- style hotel, a multi-stage theatre, parking space for 1,000 cars and facilities for picnics that will stimulate commercial activity in the area.

BBH Real Estate Development Group has also inaugurated the logistics city units in Rusayl Industrial Estate as the first integrated township of its kind in Muscat Governorate.

The project will include 24 warehouses spread over an area of 1,000 m for each warehouse with facilities such as meeting rooms, housing units for workers and a commercial centre to meet the requirements of residents.

The Group will also have projects in Madinat Al Irfan, which will include fully-serviced towers in Al Ansab area along the Muscat Highway.