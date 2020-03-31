Water authority, DIAM, offers payment relief to customers

Muscat: The Public Authority for Water ‘DIAM” said it will provide facilities to subscribers to install the amounts accumulated by them over an extended period over more than 120 days.

DIAM said that it will work to reduce the percentage of the amount paid to restore the service from 75 percent of total dues to 20 percent, adding that there is flexibility in the payment, by extending the installment periods to pay the remaining dues up to 12 months.

DIAM said that the subscriber can initiate contact with them as soon as he receives a notification of the cut to agree to settle the arrears, schedule their payment and avoid cutting the service for him.

DIAM added that for more information, please contact the call center (1442), which operates around the clock.