Wasim, Suhaib power FAS Aluminium to victory

Muscat: Half-centuries from Mohammad Wasim and Suhaib Puliyapurath helped FAS Aluminium/Sweets of Oman overwhelm LANTUX by 102 runs in the ‘A’ Division match of the Oman Cricket Club — Salalah Cricket League on Friday. Batting first, FAS Aluminium/Sweets of Oman posted 357/5 in 30 overs. Wasim (70 n.o.), Suhaib (76), Shankar (70) and Iftikar Ahmed (60) all posted fifties to power FAS to a huge score.

Chasing 358, LANTUX were bowled out for 259 in 26.1 overs. Wasim picked up 2/22 while Abdul Latif scalped 3/35 and Dine Islam bagged two wickets for 28 runs.

Brief scores:

‘A’ Division

FAS Aluminium/Sweets of Oman: 357/5 in 30 overs (M Wasim 70 n.o., S Puliyapurath 76, Shankar La 70, Iftikar Ahmed 60) bt LANTUX: 259 all out in 26.1 overs (A Suresh 43, C Chandran 37, Akhthar 63, M Wasim 2-22, J Abdul Latif 3-35, Dine Islam 2-28).

SalamAir: 94 all out in 20 overs (Shabeer 22, Vijil 22; Ijaz Khan 3-10) lt to Aden Gulf: 95/3 in 10.4 overs (M Naeem 22, O Riaz 21, M Iqbal 21 n.o.).

Danube: 161 all out in 30 overs (Aqeel Shah 48, Manu Mohan 22; Saju Vidyanandan 3-20, Arun Kumar 3-21, Waseem Bashir 3-30) lt to Arabian Beach Tourism: 162/3 in 16.4 overs (M Shakeel 87, Allwin Joseph 37; Mandeep 2-14).

‘B’ Division

USG BORAL ZAWAWI: 114 all out in 18.3 overs (M Muhammed 21, Momeen 18, Amar Pal Singh 16; M Didar 3-28, N Hussain 2-14) lt to Abu Saeed Restaurant: 117/6 in 15.1 overs (A Karim 28, Nur Hossain 22, Shoiful Alam 23; M Mohammed 3-26, Mehul Kumar 3-19). Al Diyafa Supplies: 100 all out in 18.3 overs (Muneer 28, S Muliyil 22, Joseph Vivek 2-13, Nimal Maxon 2-15, Shijith 2-18) lt to Creative Engineering Consultancy: 101/4 in 11.2 overs (S Krishnan 30, Joseph Vivek 27 not out; Sujith Thomas 2-17).

‘C’ Division

Noor Ghazal: 175/9 in 20 overs (Ismail Hossein Soheil 65, Sujith 27, Aneesh Mullath 17; Amila Nuwan 2-21, N Amanda 2-36, Amila Dilanka 2-38) bt Gharbia Enterprises: 145/7 in 20 overs (Amila Dilanka 42, Selva Selva 29; Bilal 2-20).

Saham Al Janoob: 207/4 in 20 overs (Mohsin Abdul Razzak 76, Subramanya Sintha 61; Philip Lijo 2-33) bt Al Katheeri: 182 all out in 19 overs (Mubashar Ali 60, Githesh Valiya Veetil 44; Mohsil Abdul Razzak 4-23).

‘D’ Division

A’Safwah Dairy: 215 all out in 20 overs (Qasim Khan 50, Kamal Akhthar 44, Shirish Jawalkar 40; Sarath Kumar 2-47, Kurian Vinu 3-38, Mithun Ramakrishnan 3-27) bt ONEIC: 182/9 in 20 overs (Imran Khan 50, Sarath Kumar 38, M Ramakrishnan 31; Qasim Khan 3-29, Kamal Akhthar 2-31, Muhammed Suhail 2-34).

Al Saqf Eng: 151/5 in 20 overs (Robiul Haque 50, Asrah Hossain 29; Nafiz Ahmed 2-17) bt M Parvez Trading: 111 all out in 16 overs (Hafiz Qumar 23, Taj Din Niaz 37; Robiul Hoque 3-25).