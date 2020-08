Washington: The Washington Post has hailed the step taken by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to regulate the State’s administrative apparatus, particularly the Royal decree on restructuring the Council of Ministers.

A report published recently by Washington Post said that His Majesty the Sultan issued 28 Royal decrees renaming and regulating ministries.Christine Smith, analyst at the Washington-based Arab Gulf States Institute, wrote that the step comes in the backdrop of significant regional developments amid the multiple economic repercussions of the slump in oil prices and the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).The paper said that the Sultanate is still a basic axis in the region and that His Majesty Sultan Haitham had already announced that he plans to maintain the course of the Sultanate’ foreign policy. –ONA