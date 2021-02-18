Was there ever life on Mars? NASA rover wants to find out

Issam Ahmed and Lucie Aubourg –

Seven months in space, a mission that was decades in the making and cost billions of dollars, all to answer the question: was there ever life on Mars?

As NASA’s Perseverance rover prepares for touchdown on the Red Planet to search for telltale signs of microbes that might have existed there billions of years ago, when conditions were warmer and wetter than they are today.

Over the course of several years, it will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes, to be eventually sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s for lab analysis.

“It’s of course trying to make significant progress in answering one of the questions that has been with us for many centuries, namely: are we alone in the universe?” NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen said on Wednesday.

Perseverance is the largest and most sophisticated vehicle ever sent to Mars.

About the size of an SUV, it weighs a tonne, is equipped with a seven foot (two meter) long robotic arm, has 19 cameras, two microphones, and a suite of cutting-edge instruments to assist in its scientific goals.

Before it can embark on its lofty quest, it will first need to survive the dreaded “seven minutes of terror” — the risky landing procedure that has scuppered nearly 50 per cent of all missions to the planet.

Scientists believe that around 3.5 billion years ago the Jezero Crater was home to a river that flowed into a lake, depositing sediment in a fan-shaped delta.

“We have very strong evidence that Mars could have supported life in its distant past,” Ken Williford, the mission’s deputy project scientist said.

But if past exploration has determined the planet was once habitable, Perseverance is tasked with determining whether it was actually inhabited.

It will begin drilling its first samples in summer, and its engineers have planned for it to traverse first the delta, then the ancient lake shore, and finally the edges of the crater.

Perseverance’s top speed of 0.1 miles per hour is sluggish by Earth standards but faster than any of its predecessors, and along the way it will deploy new instruments to scan for organic matter, map chemical composition, and zap rocks with a laser to study the vapour.

“We astrobiologists have been dreaming about this mission for decades,” said Mary Voytek, head of NASA’s astrobiology programme. — AFP