Warning against burning waste

With the winter already set in, Muscat Municipality warned against the tendency to burn solid waste in the open.

“Burning of waste is considered a quicker and easier way of disposing them but it can affect the environment adversely”, the municipality said in a statement on Wednesday.

While warning that offenders will face a fine, the municipality reiterated that dumping of solid waste like tree trimmings, garden waste, old furniture, agricultural waste and large electrical and electronic appliances in the open and burning them is an offence under the civic law.

While pointing out that burning of agricultural and construction waste is a phenomenon seen during the onset of the winter season, the statement said, “burning agricultural waste on farmland can reduce soil fertility and also affects the quality of crops. It is the responsibility of every individual to ensure that the environment is not harmed in any way”.

This can also cause increase in environmental pollution rates, and health damage, especially for people with diseases related to the respiratory system, in addition to burning eyes and sinuses on smoke inhalers, it said.

Burning or cutting wild trees are violations of the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Law for which perpetrators can be fined and imprisoned, according to the Environment Authority).

While highlighting different articles under the municipality’s Administrative Decision 55/2017 based on Royal Decree No 114/2006, the statement said “it is prohibited for any person to throw, leave, put, liquefy, secrete or burn any waste in public places or dispose of it in other than disposal sites specified by the municipality.”

Building contractors are obligated to dispose of construction and demolition waste in sites specialised for this, the statement added.

