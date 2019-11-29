Warner, Labuschagne frustrate Pakistan in Adelaide Test

MELBOURNE: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne continued their torment of Pakistan’s bowlers as they drove Australia to 139 for one at the dinner break on the opening day of the second test at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Having each scored centuries in the first test win in Brisbane, the pair handled the pink ball superbly in their unbroken 131-run stand after they resumed following a long rain break after tea.

Warner was 72 not out, with Labuschagne on 60 at the break in the teams’ first day-night match at the venue.

Pakistan’s hopes of restricting Australia to a modest total bleakened in the twilight, as their re-jigged pace attack rarely threatened the batsmen’s defences.

Azhar Ali’s side also struggled in the field, with Warner’s half-century secured with a touch of farce as he earned six runs when a wild throw at the stumps split the covering fielders and raced to the boundary.

Labuschagne brought up the sixth half-century of his blossoming test career with a sumptuous late cut for four off 19-year-old debutant paceman Muhammad Musa.

Seamer Shaheen Afridi had opener Joe Burns caught behind for four in the fourth over after Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat.

It was otherwise a barren afternoon for Pakistan, who were thrashed by an innings and five runs in the first test at the Gabba.

Musa received his first test cap from Pakistan great Wasim Akram before the start of play, having replaced 16-year-old prodigy Naseem Shah.

Imran Khan was also dropped in favour of more experienced quick Mohammad Abbas, who was surprisingly left out of the Brisbane test but did little early in Adelaide to reward the selectors’ faith. Top order batsman Imam-ul-Haq returned in place of Haris Sohail. — Reuters

