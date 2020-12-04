Warner Bros disrupts theatre business

LOS ANGELES: AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theatre operators.

The movies, which are expected to include “Godzilla vs Kong” and “Mortal Kombat,” will be available on HBO Max for one month starting on the same day they debut in cinemas, the studio said in a statement.

Other upcoming movies affected include “The Suicide Squad,” a new version of “Dune” and a “Matrix” sequel. Studios have been pushing to make their movies available in living rooms sooner than the typical timeline of roughly 90 days after they debut in cinemas.

Theatres have long resisted that idea. Shares of AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest theater operator, fell 12 per cent. Rival movie theater operator Cinemark’s shares dropped 10 per cent.

Warner Bros executives said the strategy would be in place for one year and was a response to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many theaters to remain closed. — Reuters

Related