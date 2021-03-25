Warming drives ‘fundamental’ changes to ocean

KELLY MACNAMARA

Climate change has wrought major changes to ocean stability faster than previously thought, according to a study published on Wednesday, raising alarms over its role as a global thermostat and the marine life it supports.

The research published in the journal Nature looked at 50 years of data and followed the way in which surface water “decouples” from the deeper ocean.

Climate change has disrupted ocean mixing, a process that helps store away most of the world’s excess heat and a significant proportion of CO2.

Water on the surface is warmer — and therefore less dense — than the water below, a contrast that is intensified by climate change.

Global warming is also causing massive amounts of fresh water to flush into the seas from melting ice sheets and glaciers, lowering the salinity of the upper layer and further reducing its density.

This increasing contrast between the density of the ocean layers makes mixing harder, so oxygen, heat and carbon are all less able to penetrate to the deep seas.

“Similar to a layer of water on top of oil, the surface waters in contact with the atmosphere mix less efficiently with the underlying ocean,” said lead author Jean-Baptiste Sallee of Sorbonne University and France’s CNRS national scientific research centre.

He said while scientists were aware that this process was under way, “we here show that this change has occurred at a rate much quicker than previously thought: more than six times quicker.”

The report used global temperature and salinity observations obtained between 1970 and 2018 — including those from electronically tracked marine mammals — with a focus on the summer months, which have more data.

It said that the barrier layer separating the ocean surface and the deep layers had strengthened world-wide — measured by the contrast in density — at a much larger rate than previously thought.

Researchers also found that, contrary to their expectations, winds strengthened by climate change had also acted to deepen the ocean surface layer by five to 10 metres per decade over the last half century.

A significant number of marine animals live in this surface layer, with a food web that is reliant on phytoplankton.

But as the winds increase, the phytoplankton are churned deeper, away from the light that helps them grow, potentially disrupting the broader food web. — AFP