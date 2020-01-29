Want to see the best birdwatching sites? Visit Dhofar

When most of the people hide themselves in woolen jackets during the chilly winter, a section of them take out their equipment and roam around in search of places which can offer them the best view of the native and migratory birds.

These bird lovers constitute tourists from many nearby and far away countries and they admit that they visit Dhofar only to have glimpse of those birds which migrate from their native places either to beat the bone chilling winter or just to fill the gap of the eco-system being crated due to change in weather.

They take out their binoculars and cameras to spot the best, but by the time they reach the real spot, they repent being late by wandering the places which gave them some rare glimpses of the nature and the birds they were looking for.

“It is better always to have an idea about the birdwatching spots, because we tourists have shortage of time and in a given time of one week or so we have to cover all the places,” said Mark, a tourist from Germany who keeps keen interest in birds.

Among the places he suggested as the best birdwatching sites were mostly the lagoons, which are the favourite habitats of the migratory birds. “For example, the lagoon of Mughsayl, known locally as Khawr al Maghsayl, attracts migratory birds due good habitat and availability of food throughout the year.”

“Khawr al Maghsayl needs to be explored, as you find not only variety, but some rare phenomena like thousands of birds sailing along with the sea waves maintaining unique rhythm and speed… it is something amazing to watch,” he said.

Most of the birdwatching spots are located on an hour’s journey from Salalah, either towards Mirbat (East of Salalah) or towards Mughsayl, which is located on the west of Salalah.

Among the places need to be explored by the bird lovers are, Mirbat, Raysut and Mughsayl. The coastal lagoons, called khawrs in Arabic, are worth exploring. Among easily accessible sites are Khor Rouri in the east and Khawr al Mughsayl in the west.

One can find small and colourful birds at Ain Razat and Ain Hamran. Both the places are located in the east of Salalah and known for natural springs having water flow all the time.

According to Nasser al Kindi, a wildlife photographer and recipient of Sultan Qaboos Award for

Voluntary Work in 2012, places in Salalah which attract a large number of migratory birds are Taqah, Raysut and Dahariz.

Related