Participants and staff from Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort at Jabal Akhdar undertook a ‘Walkathon’ for breast cancer awareness on October 7. About 50 employees took part in the event . Guests at the hotel can now buy pink ribbons worth RO 3 and enjoy an upgrade of spa treatments. All proceeds will be donated to the Oman Cancer Association (OCA).

