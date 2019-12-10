‘Walk the Talk’ promotes physical activity and healthy lifestyles

MUSCAT, DEC 10 – In connection with the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health, hosted currently by the Sultanate, the Ministry of Sports Affairs (MoSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the WHO, organised on Monday an entertaining sport event under the theme ‘Walk the Talk’ at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The sport event was held under the patronage of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, in the presence of Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, MoH Under-Secretary for Planning Affairs; Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean Region, along with a number of participants from the sport teams and committees, as well as government and private colleges and schools.

The participants started with warm-up and some of light exercises followed by walking around the main stadium of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex for a kilo and 600 metres. In addition, the event included some of the traditional sports and games.

Dr Ahmed al Mandhari indicated that this sport event was a real convert for the Global Meeting, hosted for the first time in the Sultanate with the participation of more that 150 countries NCDs and mental health control including the cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, smoking and other diseases.

Dr Huda al Siyabi, Director of Social Initiatives at the Ministry of Health, pointed out that the event aimed to promote the physical activity and healthy lifestyles, as well as highlighting the significant role of Oman in promoting the sectorial work to achieve the sustainable development.

