Prince Harry launches The Walk of Oman trek

MUSCAT: Patronised by Prince Harry, the Sultanate will witness an expedition by a team of ex-military personnel across the dunes of the Empty Quarter towards the end of this year.

The Walk of Oman, launched by The Duke of Sussex in partnership with the military charity — Walking With The Wounded — is designed to support former veterans to overcome physical or cognitive injuries.

“At the end of this year, a year that has seen unprecedented global challenges, a group of veterans will be tackling a challenge unlike anything they’ve faced before”, Prince Harry was quoted as saying by BBC news.

The 400-km long charity walk is expected to begin on November 20 and conclude on December 11 and will see a team tow a provisions cart weighing 300kg across the desert.

The Duke of Sussex has been a patron of organising charity expeditions with Walking with the Wounded, which supports former members of the British armed forces to regain independence through employment since it was founded in 2010.

But it is not yet known if the Duke will join the three-week trek in November on the world’s largest sand desert.

The Prince, who accompanied previous walks to the North and South Poles and in the UK said, “Facing searing temperatures and pulling a cart that weighs more than three times their own body weight, these veterans will need to summon incredible physical and mental strength.”

The team will trek approximately 20km to 22km each day and will be supported by a team who will be available to help in case of emergencies.

Ed Parker, CEO of Walking With The Wounded, commented, “the charity has tackled the North and South Poles, walked the length of Britain, and crossed the USA. The Oman Expedition creates a new challenge and a sense of adventure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now based in California, having stepped back as senior royals at the end of March.

Prince Harry also founded the Invictus Games for injured service personnel and veterans in 2014.