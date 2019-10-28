Wali of Masirah refutes evacuation rumours

Masirah: Shaikh Talal bin Saif al Hosni, Wali of Masirah refuted rumors circulating on social media alleging that Masirah Island was being evacuated due to an expected landfall of Cyclone Kyarr describing the news as false.

Al Hosni added that Masirah Island witnessed frantic activities on Sunday as thousands of people participated in the Majlis Ash’shura elections and the citizens of Masirah returned to the island after casting their votes in the wilayats in which they are registered.

Citizens’ movement to and from Masirah Island was normal on Monday morning as people went about their businesses, the wali said adding that the live is now normal in the island but the authorities are ready to handle increment weather conditions if needed.