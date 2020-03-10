Wakan awaits harvest

Muscat, March 10 – Apricot and peach blossoms are attracting tourists to Wakan, a village located in the Wilayat of Nakhl in South Al Batinah Governorate. They have a unique taste as people of the area use organic materials to grow them. When these trees blossom, they give the entire area a picturesque look. Wakan village also has archaeological sites which reveals its rich history. Its agricultural terraces spread along the wadi from the borders of the village to the heights of the mountains. The village, located 2,000 metres above the sea level, has a unique weather. The temperature is moderate during summer and very cold during winter.

Overlooking the wadi Mistal, the village presents a magnificent view. Besides apricots and peaches, the farmers of the Wakan grow grapes, pomegranates and cherries locally known as “Sakura,” as well as legumes and mountain herbs such as lavender and wild thyme or Zatar.

The people of the village harvest of apricots and peaches from the end of April till May every year.

The Ministry of Tourism has improved the services and infrastructure of the village. It has constructed a walkway to climb to the highest peak in the village. It has around 700 steps covering 1.1 km distance to reach its top. The ministry has also set up a fence along the road leading to the Wakan village to avoid accidents. It has also set up gazebos with chairs for tourists to rest while climbing the heights.

The Ministry of Tourism is also providing all necessary information about the village in various languages to help tourists. Public toilets are also present. There is also one guest house known as ‘Wakan Guest House’ which also has a restaurant for the tourists.

Amir bin Salim al Sobhi, one of the residents of Wilayat Nakhl, said: “The people of Wakan village cultivate fruits which do not grow in other areas of the country. When these crops blossom, the entire village is covered in white and pink colours, which attracts tourists coming here from inside the Sultanate and abroad.”

Al Sobhi said that tourists keep coming to Wakan village throughout the year, particularly during winter as this is the season of blossoming of the apricot. The farmers sell their crops in the nearby markets, most of them in Nakhl Souq. Faisal al Mawali, a tourist, said: “When I first visited Wakan village, I was amazed by the splendour of its scenery. In my view, it is one of the most important tourist attractions in the Sultanate. As you climb the walkway, you can see the beauty of untouched nature on the both sides. You can also see the splendour of mountainous terrain.”

