Europe World 

Waiter shot dead over ‘slow service’

Oman Observer

PARIS: A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the out-skirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said.
The waiter’s colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris, the source said.
Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene.
The gunman, who a witness said lost his temper “as his sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough”, fled the scene.
Police told reporters that a murder investigation has been opened.
With the shooter still on the run, shocked residents gathered outside the pizza and sandwich eatery.
“He was killed for a sandwich?” one asked, unbelievingly.
“It is sad,” said a 29-year-old woman. “It’s a quiet restaurant, without any problems. It just opened a few months ago.”
But others noted high crime levels in the area, notably drug-dealing and public drunkenness. — AFP

You May Also Like

Australia signs massive submarine deal with France

Oman Observer Comments Off on Australia signs massive submarine deal with France

Thai king names his consort queen

Oman Observer Comments Off on Thai king names his consort queen

Catalans given 3 days to drop freedom bid

Oman Observer Comments Off on Catalans given 3 days to drop freedom bid