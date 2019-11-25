Wagner five-for helps NZ thrash England

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand: A fiery five-wicket burst from Neil Wagner sealed a comprehensive innings and 65 runs victory for New Zealand over England late on the final day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Monday. It put New Zealand in an unbeatable position in the two-Test series and extended their home streak to a remarkable seven series without defeat. England were on the ropes with only two wickets remaining at tea before Sam Curran and Jofra Archer staged a late rally with a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket. But with fewer than 22 overs remaining in the match, Wagner brought proceedings to an abrupt halt when he removed Archer and Stuart Broad, the last man in, with successive balls. England had started the final day at three for 55 and 207 runs away from making New Zealand bat again. — AFP

