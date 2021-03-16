Wadi Khamis in Mahdah, a splendid destination

Wadi Khamis in Mahdah in Buraimi is known for its rock formations, caves and abundant groundwater. The wadi is located 60 kilometres away from the centre of the wilayat.

A huge turnout from visitors is spotted during the winter season. Hikers, adventurers and campers enjoy this location greatly to detach themselves from the past-paced often an anxiety-laden rush of the city.

Wildlife such as ibex, Arabian deer and other species abound in the wadi, along with other types of migratory birds. it is a beautiful natural place surrounded by trees like Al Ghaf and Sidr.

It is worth noting that Mahdah is an Omani territory north of the town of Al-Buraimi which borders the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai. It was previously necessary to pass through Mahdah to reach the Ajman exclave of Masfut, as well as the Dubai exclave of Hatta, a popular tourist spot for its hotel, government-run Heritage Village and the famous (although now a metalled road) Hatta track.

However, a road linking Hatta to the Mleiha road now means Mahdah can be bypassed. It contains the township of Rawdah and is governed from Buraimi. It was traditionally home to the Bani Kaab tribe.

It is claimed the first Arab Ambassador to America, Ahmed Bin Na’man Al Kaabi, came from Mahdah in 1840.