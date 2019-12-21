Wadi al Khabib a stunning tourist spot

YANQUL, Dec 21 – Wadi al Khabib in the Wilayat of Yanqul is one of the most stunning locations in the Sultanate. A major tourist destination in Yanqul and perhaps in the whole of Oman, Wadi al Khabib becomes more astounding during and after rainfall and with the overflowing of nearby wadis. Wadi al Khabib has gorgeous rock formations and eye-catching naturally carved rocks adorning the top of the mountain which overlooks the valley. As a major tourism spot, Wadi al Khabib boasts relaxation places quiet and tranquil, surrounded by running streams and interspersed by gorgeous waterfalls.

In general, tourists and visitors who come to Wadi al Khabib experience an atmosphere like no other when it comes to natural beauty, tranquillity and convenience. At this time of the year, Wadi al Khabib witnesses feverish tourist activity with tourists flocking to the area, especially from neighbouring United Arab Emirates and from all governorates of the Sultanate. The wadi is dotted with various types of trees, especially date palms with thousands of them planted on both sides of the valley. Besides tourists, Wadi al Khabib is a major attraction for photographers seeking to capture this unique natural beauty.

Muhammad bin Saeed Al Alawi