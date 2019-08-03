Wadi Ahin ideal for camping

TEXT & PHOTOS BY YAHYA AL SALMANI –

Wadis and springs constitute important natural resources in the Sultanate. The wadis are one of the major tourist attractions. Majority of locals rely on wadis to irrigate their crops and provide agricultural produce that helps them feed their cattle. In addition, these valleys attract tourists who come from all around the world.

Wadi Ahin is one of the prevalent spot in the Governorate of North Al Batinah. The wadi is located around 50 km from Wilayat of Saham and it is surrounded by high mountains and its edges are decorated with palm trees, mangoes, lemons and many other local trees. The dam at the wadi which was constructed by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources provides water throughout the year.

Easy access to the valley has made it popular among many tourists. The main street leading to the valley is paved, so the tourists do not need to use the 4W car.

The wadi is very tranquil and appropriate place for camping.