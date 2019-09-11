Wadi Adai-Amerat road to be partially closed from tomorrow

Muscat: Wadi Adai-Amerat road will be partially closed from Thursday September 12 till Saturday September 14 said Muscat Municipality on Wednesday.

The municipality jointly with the Royal Oman Police will close two lanes of the Wadi Adai Street towards Al Amerat. The municipality said these roads will be closed from September 12 – 14 to carry out the necessary maintenance work.

Motorists urged to exercise cautions while driving during the closure days and use alternative roads.