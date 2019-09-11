Main 

Wadi Adai-Amerat road to be partially closed from tomorrow

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Wadi Adai-Amerat road will be partially closed from Thursday September 12 till Saturday September 14 said Muscat Municipality on Wednesday.

The municipality jointly with the Royal Oman Police will close two lanes of the Wadi Adai Street towards Al Amerat. The municipality said these roads will be closed from September 12 – 14 to carry out the necessary maintenance work.

Motorists urged to exercise cautions while driving during the closure days and use alternative roads.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4224 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

His Majesty receives Israeli Prime Minister

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty receives Israeli Prime Minister

Congenital malformation cases on the fall

Oman Observer Comments Off on Congenital malformation cases on the fall

Talks next week for single EU air transport agreement

Oman Observer Comments Off on Talks next week for single EU air transport agreement