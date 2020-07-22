W Muscat launches new wave of programming

MUSCAT: W Muscat has put together specially curated experiences for all, including special rates on rooms, a selection of online events and mouth-watering take-out and make-at-home meal options.

“Keeping up our ‘Always On’ approach, our aim is to offer something new to the local social scene. That’s why we have been rolling out a whole host of epic events that everyone can enjoy, whether they’re staying with us or want to bring a bit of W home,” said Gerald Chevasson, General Manager, W Muscat.

“From chillout time, to play, or anything in between, it’s all about our guests pursuing their passion for life and unlocking their individuality,” he added.

With rates starting at OMR 65 per night, guests can regenerate in W style, waking up to breathtaking views and a hearty breakfast for two adults and up to two children, while those between the ages of 6 and 12 enjoy 50% off.

Making the best of their ‘staycay’, guests can check-in as early as 11 am, checking-out at 5 pm the following day.

For those with a flair for the dramatic, W Muscat has put together a chef battle of epic proportions.

Tune in to the hotel’s YouTube Channel or IGTV as Argentinian Chef Guido and Omani Chef Mohammed go head-to-head to find out which country boasts the tastiest dish. Meanwhile, Music Curator Armando, sets the Friday mood with DAYDREAM sessions at sunset. If that’s not enough, aspiring DJs can get in on the action too, learning all there is to know about being a professional with the newly-launched DJ Lab.

As for those at home, W Muscat’s take-out menu, W2GO, offers a wide selection of the hotel’s most-loved dishes, from delectable Dim Sum to lip-smacking sushi, all available for direct order through WhatsApp on 7191 9122 or on Talabat mobile application.

Customers can top it all off with a W2GO SIP @ HOME to be transported to the tropics with island inspired beverage kits to mix at home. Taking it one step further, the hotel has something for those looking to ignite their inner chef with PRESS PLAY. Whether it’s a Carnivore Box or Fisherman’s Chests, customers are guaranteed to serve up a scrumptious meal, every time.

Part of the Marriott International family, W Muscat is committed to implementing the highest cleanliness standards; all the while adopting best practices from around the globe to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its guests and talent at all times. As such, and in line with the Government’s directives, some of W Muscat’s facilities will not be open during this time.

For information and details, visit www.wmuscat.com or get social on Instagram @wmuscat.