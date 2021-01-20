W Muscat among top 5 luxury boutique hotels in Oman

Muscat: W Muscat has been named among the top 5 Best Luxury Boutique Hotels in Oman at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Since opening in 2019, W Muscat has showcased its unique brand of luxury to guests in the Sultanate, from its super stylish rooms to a Whenever/Wherever attitude that caters to every whim and quirk. Highlighting the signature W brand passion points – Music, Fuel, Design, and Fashion – and a penchant for the unexpected, the hotel is home to a number of the city’s trendiest venues, including the achingly chic Chinese restaurant, Ba Ban, and the dazzling rooftop paradise, Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, all designed with glamour in mind.

“We are thrilled to have been named in this prestigious global award, which is a welcome recognition of our efforts to redefine luxury hospitality for the modern traveler. We’ve been open for under two years but in that time, we have introduced dozens of new and exciting happenings, and are constantly finding ways to shake things up. Combining our signature W energy with the amazing surroundings and rich culture of Oman, we are transforming the Sultanate’s hospitality industry with the kind of personalised and authentic experiences that we believe true luxury should stand for,” said Gerald Chevasson, General Manager of W Muscat.

Built-in collaboration with Omran, the country’s largest hotel investment company, W Muscat has brought the world-famous W brand to Oman. A true disruptor in its aesthetic, the hotel is an eye-catching ode to the brand’s passions, offering a playful take on the Sultanate’s natural beauty and rich heritage. With 279 sleek rooms and suites and array of show-stopping dining venues, the beachfront hotel continues to find new ways to thrill its guests.