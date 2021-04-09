I have been thinking a lot about vulnerability lately. What it means. Is it important? Why is it important? Why should we be vulnerable?

“Vulnerability is courage in you and inadequacy in me.”

I came across this quote by Brene Brown that speaks to how we often value vulnerability when we see it in others. Yet, in ourselves we think of it as a weakness. I think this is one of the truest ideas I have recently come across.

Let us start off by asking what it means to be vulnerable. To me, it is the ability to put yourself in a position where you speak your truth without knowing how it will be perceived. It is being true to yourself, as messy, confusing, and scary as that can be.

Is it important? I say, yes! Being vulnerable can be scary but I like to think of it as, when I own who I am, how I feel, and what I do, I take away anyone else’s power to make me feel less than or invaluable. You see, I am me and I love me. What someone else thinks, what someone else does, how someone else feels about me is not going to affect me. I am still me. The fact that I own who I am, fully and with confidence, means someone else cannot define, cannot tell me who or what I am. All they can do is react to my truth. I own my truth.

Why is it important? We view so much of our lives through filters, through screens, through other people’s eyes. I believe vulnerability is important because it is the truth. We can always use more truth in this world. It is important because it requires that you face your fears, that you learn confidence, that you learn how to sometimes deal with rejection. More importantly it means having no regrets. It means you can walk towards and away from people and situations knowing that you gave it your all. Knowing that you were the truest version of yourself. If someone cannot handle that, then it is on them, it’s their loss.

Why do we keep doing it? This is something I have only begun to understand recently. Being vulnerable is scary. Sometimes you put yourself out there and regret it right away, we have all been there. Wish we could take back the I love you, the text, the e-mail, the Instagram post that was not received well, the hard conversations, the relationships that fail. We are vulnerable and it backfires in our face.

Be vulnerable, so that at the end of anything you can walk away without any regrets. Being vulnerable can lead to a lot of hurt but it can also lead to peace, ease, truth and love. I would rather live a life where I know I tried, where I know I showed up, where I know I lived my truth, than one in which I have regret. I do not want to regret not having a conversation, not fighting for something I believe in, not showing the world who I am.

It is scary living this way. Some days I really don’t want to do it, but I keep coming back to this: What do I value in someone else? Do I value when they are vulnerable with me or do I prefer someone who tries to hide their feelings and puts up walls or hides behind lies? I prefer the first, I think we all do. We are all intrinsically attracted to vulnerability.

We are attracted to the truth, to sincerity, to things and people that are real.

So, if you can appreciate vulnerability in someone else, learn to appreciate it in yourself too. Remember that it is a strength. Remember it is beautiful. Remember that opening yourself to being vulnerable requires courage, and it requires you to face your fears. Also remember, sometimes you will get burnt, sometimes you are going to feel stupid, you might even regret it sometimes.

I would rather regret giving something a shot though than never trying at all, wouldn’t you too?

Vanessa Seymour

The writer is a Muscat-based student, certified yoga instructor, empowerment coach and host of the podcast ‘LIVE INSPIRED’. email@vanessaseymour.com