VOX to launch sensory friendly screenings in Oman

VOX Cinemas in Oman is introducing Sensory Friendly Screenings, a unique cinema experience that has been designed to make moviegoing more inclusive and accessible. The weekly screenings, which have been launched in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, are adapted in a variety of ways so children with sensory sensitivities can enjoy the latest releases with their family and friends in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

To reduce overstimulation, Sensory Friendly Screenings feature adjustments including reduced audio volume, dimmed lighting for the duration of the film, the removal of trailers, and a smaller number of guests in the auditorium. Families can also bring their own snacks to accommodate any special dietary requirements.

The weekly screenings will commence on March 20 and take place on Saturdays at 12p m in KIDS, a colourful and dedicated auditorium for young movie lovers, and guests can look forward to a wide variety of family-friendly films and animated movies. Sensory Friendly Screenings will be hosted at VOX Cinemas in Muscat Grand Mall and Suhar City Centre.

Cameron Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment said, “In the wake of Covid-19, diversification and innovation are more important than ever and, VOX Cinemas is really excited about bringing this new offering to audiences in Oman having received extremely positive feedback from families in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Sensory Friendly Screenings have been specially designed to make moviegoing more accessible and we are rolling out the initiative regionally to ensure that children with sensory sensitivities and their families don’t miss out on the collective and unrivaled experience of watching their favorite films on the big screen.”

VOX Cinemas is committed to providing guests with an unrivaled cinematic experience and recently won ‘Best Cinema Experience’ at the MENALAC Awards for the second consecutive world-class experiences. Sensory Friendly Screenings complement VOX Cinemas’ portfolio of world-class experiences in Oman which includes IMAX, MAX, 4DX, MX4D, VIP Lounge, and KIDS.

\Tickets for Sensory Friendly Screenings can be purchased on the VOX Cinemas website, app or at the ticket counter.