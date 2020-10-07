Vote annulment fails to lift pressure on Kyrgyzstan leader

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan’s pro-Moscow President Sooronbay Jeenbekov faced new pressure Wednesday after the annulment of the results of disputed elections failed to calm the latest bout of political unrest in the ex-Soviet state.

Jeenbekov has accused opposition forces of trying to seize power after protests against a parliamentary vote erupted into violence that left one dead and hundreds injured.

The results of the vote — which showed parties close to Jeenbekov dominating parliament but which the opposition says was rigged — were cancelled on Tuesday by electoral authorities.

But the unrest has continued and there are now fears of a power struggle after a new prime minister, Sadyr Japarov, was installed a day after being freed from jail.

The crisis is the latest political turbulence to hit the nation of 6.5 million people that shares a border with China. It is widely considered the most democratic state in ex-Soviet Central Asia, but has nonetheless been dogged by years of political volatility.

“We are hoping that things will resolve peacefully,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told state television, adding that Russia hopes “normal democratic processes will resume … as soon as possible.”

Throughout the night, volunteer brigades took to the streets to defend businesses and public places from other groups that roamed through the capital, an AFP correspondent said. — AFP

