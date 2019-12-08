Volunteering brings self- satisfaction and importance

To give away money is an easy matter and in any man’s power, but to decide to whom to give it, and how much and when, and for what purpose and how, is neither in every man’s power nor an easy matter.

According to Aristotle one should take into account when planning to support others. Volunteering should be seen in this context and many people are not aware of its real value!

Possibly, some people hear about volunteering as a terminology, but they do not realise the connotation behind it! Hence, they are uncertain about it and might be hesitant to get involved. Likewise, they could be ignorant of the impact of volunteering on them personally and on other people’s life. Perhaps, they need to ask themselves and decide on their perception towards volunteering; Is it something that would entice them to practice someday?! Why do volunteers sacrifice their time and effort? Does volunteering add value to one and society? What do you think of volunteering as an individual, a corporate or a society? Hundreds of questions in mind could be addressed about volunteering.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, around 74.5 per cent of the participants in voluntary works in 2018 are individuals.

As Martin Luther King said, “Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.” For that reason, the way you bringing meaning into your life is to devote yourself to loving others, devote yourself to your community around you, and devote yourself to creating something that gives you value and meaning. Similarly, it has been said that we live by what we give and not by what we take.

Volunteering is more than just a social business or philanthropy that some corporates are doing every now and then as part of their corporate social responsibility. Being a volunteer for a noble cause like charitable activities is always great and brings self satisfaction and importance; always manners that make the man. It is attributed that the faithful arms of volunteers always hug the world; whenever a man turns he can find someone who needs him. Sacrificing time and effort in volunteering is always rewarding as we make a life by what we give and not by what we have.

As a matter of fact, devaluing the influence of charity on a society would discourage people from volunteering to give back to the community. Accordingly, as the world has just observed the International Volunteer Day, one should start volunteering for a charitable association or any other non-profit organisation.

Observing this international day worldwide marks an opportunity to promote volunteerism, encourage governments to support voluntary efforts and recognise contributions of volunteers in the achievement of the sustainable development goals at local, national and international levels.

The act of volunteering has been recognised by all cultures, languages, and religions.

To make the world a better place for living, many people come forward to volunteer their time and skills and help to improve the love of others. While volunteering, they also gain a greater sense of belonging to their communities.

In point of fact, volunteering plays a remarkable role to allow people develop their own lives and play a constructive role in their communities by volunteering their time and skills. Through volunteerism, communities around the world often experience strengthened harmony.

To quote Mother Teresa, “It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.” When we give others cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone will be blessed.

