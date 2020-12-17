Main 

Volume of trade exchange between Oman and India exceeded RO1 bn in 2019

Muscat: Qais bin Mohamed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion received in his office on Thursday V Muraleedharan, Indian Minister of External Affairs.

The meeting reviewed means of promoting the historic trade relations between the Sultanate and India, as well as increasing trade exchange between the two countries. It also touched on investment opportunities in both countries on various promising sectors.

It is worth mentioning that the volume of trade exchange between the Sultanate and India exceeded RO1 billion during 2019. The Sultanate’s imports from India reached about RO 445 million while its exports stood at RO 725 million. The number of Indian companies registered in the Sultanate till 2019 stood at 4220. –ONA

