Voltas Oman wins big at Construction Week Oman Awards

In a scintillating virtual ceremony of 10th edition of Construction Week Oman Awards, held in Dubai recently, both Oman entities, Lalbuksh Voltas and Voltas Oman, were recognised for their stellar performance in the Oman projects’ industry.

Voltas secured a total of five awards, having been named ‘Winner’ in the following four categories: Contractor of the Year: Voltas Oman; Construction Executive of the Year: Jaldeep Virani, GM – Voltas Oman Operations; Sustainability Initiative of the Year: Mazoon Dairy – Lalbuksh Voltas; and Engineer of the Year: Mohammed Mubeen – Asst Manager, Voltas Oman. The group also received the ‘Highly Commended’ citation for Infrastructure Project of the Year: Mazoon Dairy – Lalbuksh Voltas.

Voltas Oman has won the topmost honour at the Construction Week Oman Awards 2021, reclaiming the title as the Contractor of the Year – an award it has won earlier in 2019. The company was recognised by the panel of judges for its impressive experience developing a diverse range of buildings during the past year such as ‘Oman Across the Ages Museum’ at Manah, and the Data Centre at Mabella.

Jaldeep Virani (pictured), General Manager for Voltas Oman Operations, won the Construction Executive of the Year title at the Construction Week Oman Awards 2021. This category recognises the individuals who have gone above and beyond in their company and have thrived even in the most challenging times that we’ve recently experienced. According to the judges, Virani is a “dynamic and inspiring leader” who undertook a successful repositioning of the business by pursuing and converting Technical Facility Management Opportunities such as Technical FM for Sultan Qaboos Cancer Care & Research Centre, Qatari Diar Ras Al Hadd and Public Garden at Manah.

Following its win at the Construction Week Oman Awards 2021, Voltas will now be shortlisted for the Sustainability Initiative of the Year for the Construction Week Awards 2021 in Dubai, which will take place on 8 December.