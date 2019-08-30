Volkswagen to invest $577m in Brazil auto plant

SAO PAULO: Volkswagen will invest 2.4 billion reais ($577 million) in one of its Brazil factories, Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria said on Thursday during a visit to the automaker’s headquarters in Germany.

Sao Paulo state is the heart of Brazil’s auto industry, although its relevance has been in decline in recent years as other states have offered more generous tax incentives.

Doria’s governorship, however, has been marked by a strong push to attract and retain manufacturing plants in Sao Paulo. Earlier this year, he introduced a tax plan for automakers granting them a 25 per cent reduction in value added taxes as long as they invested at least 1 billion reais and created 400 new jobs.

Sao Paulo state said in a statement that Volkswagen would create 1,000 jobs and invest in its Sao Bernardo do Campo plant, in a city that is the historic centre of Brazil’s auto industry. — Reuters

