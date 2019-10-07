Volcano in Russia’s far east ejects 10-kilometre-high ash plume

A volcano in Russia’s Far East has ejected an ash plume as high as 10 kilometres into the sky, Russian researchers said on Sunday, warning of possible disruptions to air traffic.

Further eruptions at the Shiveluch volcano on on the Kamchatka Peninsula could push the ash even higher, possibly up to 15kilometres, volcanologists at the KVERT research group said.

Civil protection authorities said there is no danger to the health of residents in the remote region.

The ash has already spread several hundred kilometres over the Bering Strait, which separates Russia and the US state of Alaska. The peninsula in the north Pacific Ocean has about 160 volcanoes, but only about two dozen of them are active. UNESCO lists the Volcanoes of Kamchatka as a World Heritage Site. In 2010, the Eyjafjallajökull volcano erupted in Iceland temporarily.Ash fanned out across the region, bringing air traffic in northern and central Europe to a standstill. — dpa

