Vodafone takes $221m hit from Huawei 5G curbs

LONDON: British telecoms giant Vodafone said on Wednesday that it would cost about 200 million euros ($221 million) over five years to remove Chinese group Huawei’s equipment from core 5G European activities.

“We have now decided, as a result of the EU (recommendations) and the UK government’s decision, to take out Huawei equipment from the core,” Vodafone CEO Nick Read said in a conference call on its third quarter.

“It will take around five years to implement at a cost of approximately 200 million euros,” he added, stressing that the cost would mostly apply to European activities outside of Britain.

Read added that Vodafone had a “very limited amount” of Huawei in its core European infrastructure — but warned it would take time to remove and swap equipment without disrupting customers.

The company had already decided last year to pause Huawei usage in core networks in Europe, he added.

Britain decided last week to exclude Huawei from core parts of the nation’s 5G network and also to cap its share of the market at 35 per cent, insisting that “high risk vendors” would be excluded from “sensitive” activities. — AFP

