Vodafone Oman signs pact to use inactive towers

Muscat: Oman Future Telecommunications (OFT) and Oman Towers Company have signed an agreement on Sunday for Vodafone Oman to make use of the inactive or unused communications towers across the country.

Azza al Ismaili, Minister of Technology and Communications, was present on the occasion.

Vodafone Group and Oman Future Telecommunications (OFT) in Septmeber 2019 announced a strategic partnership to roll out a new mobile network and develop a number of new services using the Vodafone brand in Oman to drive the next stage in the development of the country’s telecommunications market.

The development of the new network under the Vodafone brand in Oman will commence immediately with a commercial launch planned for the second half of 2020.

At the time of the announcement, Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive Diego Massidda said: “I am delighted to start this strategic partnership with OFT, and I look forward to developing this new network operator and Oman’s digital economy. I am confident that this will build into a strong, lasting relationship that will benefit customers of both companies.”

Fahad al Busaidi, Managing Director of Itqan Tech Development, which is the leading entity of the third mobile operator consortium – OFT, said, The launch of the Vodafone brand in Oman will be the most significant event in the telecoms market over recent years. The implementation of the company’s unique global technological and marketing expertise in Oman will have a positive impact on consumers, businesses and the economy. I am excited to be working with a global leader in telecommunications, and leveraging their experience and expertise.”

Vodafone Regional Executive and Programme Director Jacek Passia said: “We are going to bring the best of Vodafone’s innovation, services and expertise to Oman. We will build Vodafone Oman to provide the best possible customer experience. The launch of Vodafone Oman will be delivered by a joint team of Vodafone and local Omani personnel, as upskilling of the Omani workforce is a key focus of our partnership”