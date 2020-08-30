Vodafone Oman likely to offer services in 2021

Muscat: The third telecom operator in Oman will be ready to offer services in 2021, said the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in response to a query.

A strategic partner agreement of the third mobile operator in Oman was signed in September 2019 with operations set to begin in 2020.

The agreement between Oman Future Telecommunications (OFT) and the British company Vodafone will help provide all essential services for the establishment of the new company, including the use of the brand, technical support, and knowledge during the 15-year contract.

Under this partnership, the third operator will join the Vodafone Global Partnership Program, which will help consumers benefit from diversified promotion packages and special services from the company.

OFT, who was responsible for the efforts to attract the best international brands in the telecom sectors, selected Vodafone for its vast experience and presence in a number of countries around the world. Vodafone will not own a stake in the company.

Itqan Technical Development Company, a subsidiary of Oman 70 Holding, led the business alliance to establish the third telecom operator, which includes a number of government pension and investment funds as well as private investors.

Vodafone has a significant market presence in Europe, the Middle East (Qatar), Africa and the Asia Pacific either through its subsidiary undertakings, joint ventures or associated undertakings and investments.\

It also holds partnership agreements in big markets such as Russia, Argentina, and Canada.