Vodafone gets license to become the third operator 

Vodafone has recently obtained a first-class license to establish and operate public telecommunications services in the Sultanate of Oman based on Royal Decree No. 4/2021, making the company the third telecommunications operator in the Sultanate of Oman.

Sayyid Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Future Communications Company SAOC (Vodafone), stated that the Royal Decree No. 4/2021 “ represents a significant step into the future of the telecommunications sector in the Sultanate, whether in terms of providing cutting edge technologies in this field, or offering more options for the citizens and residents of the Sultanate, affirming that Vodafone Oman will work on providing the most advanced technologies in the field of information and communication, which, in turn, will contribute to the implementation of the government’s strategy represented by Oman Vision 2040″.

Diego Massidda, CEO of Vodafone Partner Markets, added “The strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company SAOC and Vodafone ensures that Vodafone Oman receives the right infrastructure and advanced technologies. Through partnerships and projects, especially with small and medium enterprises, the local community will also benefit from Vodafone’s global expertise.”

Even before the sales operations start running in the market, Vodafone has enabled partnerships between several small and medium enterprises with international companies in the marketing, technology, and logistics sectors. Given its global experience, Vodafone believes in supporting local business environments and enhancing investment opportunities in the markets they are entering. Vodafone will also contribute to enhancing the ongoing progress of the telecommunications and technology sectors in the Sultanate, inspired by the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa, operating mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partnering with mobile networks in 48 more. Pursuant to the partnership between the “Oman Future Telecommunications Company SAOC” and “Vodafone”, the third telecom operator will join Vodafone Partner Markets, which provides access to a variety of special Vodafone services, while Vodafone Group will not own a share of the company’s capital. It should be noted that shareholders of the “Oman Future Telecommunications Company SAOC” include many Omani institutions such as government pensions and investment funds, as well as a group of private investors.