Vodafone entry into Oman likely in 2021

Muscat: The third telecom operator in Oman will be ready to offer services in 2021, said the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in response to a query.

At the time when the agreement was signed last year, it was said that Vodafone would launch operations this year.

The strategic partner agreement of the third mobile operator in Oman was signed in September 2019 between Oman Future Telecommunications (OFT) and the British company Vodafone.

The pact included all essential services for the establishment of the new company, including the use of the brand, technical support, and knowledge during the 15-year contract.

Under this partnership, the third operator will join the Vodafone Global Partnership Program, which will help consumers benefit from diversified promotion packages and special services from the company.

Vodafone has a significant market presence in Europe, the Middle East (Qatar), Africa and the Asia Pacific either through its subsidiary undertakings, joint ventures or associated undertakings and investments.

It also holds partnership agreements in big markets such as Russia, Argentina, and Canada.

The telecom sector has been preparing itself bracing for the arrival of the third operator.

“The arrival of the third operator in Oman will have a profound impact on the current competitive dynamics,” said Omantel in its Board of Directors’ report of its operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020. “The Omani market is showing signals of saturation and we are witnessing a decline in both core telecom market revenues (such as voice, data and messaging) and subscribers, as the number of expatriates is expected to decrease due to the overall economic impact. It is expected with the entry of the third operator will impose further challenges on the existing operators,” the company said.