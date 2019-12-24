VOC must for transporters, checks to widen

Muscat, Dec 24 – All transport business owners who have not registered at the Naql platform should do so immediately by visiting Sanad offices, Oman Post or directly through the platform, the Ministry of Transport said in a fresh warning. The ministry said it is necessary to complete the formalities to obtain the Vehicle Operating Card (VOC) and avoid fines as stated in the executive regulations of Land Transport Law. The cost of the card is RO 15. The ministry also warned that it will enforce the executive regulation of Land Transport Law through an intensified inspection of all types of transport businesses.

The Naql digital platform is aimed at regulating the sector and curbing the hidden trade. The platform will have complete details of companies and individuals operating in the sector. The permits for foreign cargo transport vehicles for their stay in Oman for more than seven days will be issued through Naql. The platform will help the authorities to develop an integrated database of all transport operators, including passenger and tourist, school and buses, trucks and taxis and violations of the executive regulations of the land transport law.

All unlicensed taxis or transport at services are prohibited under the new law, which aims to raise the efficiency of the land transport through proper planning of the services in various governorates.