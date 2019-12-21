Vivo V17: Enjoy New Year in style with power-packed device

Vivo which has witnessed a great adoption of its devices among the Indian smartphone users — reaching its highest-ever market share of 17 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 — has brought yet another stellar device in its popular V-series.

Vivo V17 was launched first in the Philippines. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has ditched that design and instead launched the device with a rectangular camera design in India.

Vivo V17 comes in two colour variants — Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice. We reviewed the Midnight Ocean variant with 8GB RAM+128GB internal storage that costs Rs 22,990.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch ‘’E3 Super-AMOLED’’ display, which is better that the older water-drop display part of earlier Vivo devices.

The look and feel is comfortable. The device sports premium design. Although the phone has a plastic back, it is not at all slippery.

The punch-hole display is the best part and if you love watching videos, you would love more screen space. For easy usage, the power as well as volume buttons are placed at the right side.

Despite featuring a huge 4,500mAh battery, the device is lightweight (just 176 gram) while first-time users may find it a little bulky.

The smartphone has an L-shaped, quad-rear camera setup which is tucked in a rectangular module like Samsung Galaxy M40 and, interestingly, look quite identical.

It comprises 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 for wide-angle shots and two 2MP sensors with f/2.4 aperture for Bokeh and macro shots each.

Images shot outdoors showed bright colours with rich details.

The camera performance in indoor environments is impressive too. You get rich colours, abundant details with very little noise. Surprisingly, the Super Night mode in both front and rear cameras captures clear and beautiful shots.

For selfies, front camera comes with a 32MP sensor inside the punch-hole. Selfies also had rich details and almost accurate colours.

