Visitors find quarantine bookings via Sahala expensive

Some incoming passengers have indicated to the Observer that hotel bookings for institutional isolations via Sahala passengers have become more expensive.

Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued guidelines for travellers coming to Oman to book hotel accommodation via the Sahala platform.

MoH also released visual tips as all arrivals into the Sultanate have mandatorily to book accommodation in hotels and institutional isolation via the (Sahala) platform.

“I booked a room for a mother and child for seven days, and it cost me around RO230 (meals inclusive). A room of the same size cost only half of that, and it included airport transfers and PCR tests on the eight-day under the old system before March 29,” said a travel operator based in the capital.

While the streamlining process is undoubtedly welcome, efforts must be taken to ensure that hotel charges are affordable for travellers, he said.

“I delayed my return to Oman as it will be difficult to pay so high rates for a quarantine. I hope that cases will come down with the arrival of vaccines and stricter measures imposed by the government, which will lead to doing away with institutional isolation,” said James, an expatriate who keeps traveling between the Gulf and India for business

Airlines are responsible for ensuring that the passenger is holding a confirmed booking via the (Sahala) platform.

The Sahala platform gives travellers the option to book hotels of their choice, requirements and make payments.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has issued a decision stipulating regulation for hotel establishments and travel and tourism operators who violate the Supreme Committee’s decisions on Covid-19.

A fine will be imposed on hotel establishments and travel agencies that violate the committee’s decisions. The fine will be doubled in case of repetition, with the facility being closed for a month. The ministry will collect the fines and transfer them to the account dedicated to the pandemic.

Passengers from age of 18 and less if traveling alone, and arrivals at the age of 60 and above, aircrew, subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and sick passengers whose health conditions require special attention as per the attached health form are exempted from the decision.

The exception includes two companions with female or under 18 years old patients and only one companion with male patients above 18.

For sea crews moored in the territorial waters of the Sultanate, airlines are obliged to ensure that there is a hotel reservation covering the duration of their stay in Oman based on the letter of the shipping agent.