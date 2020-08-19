Visit visa holders should send renewal request

Visit or express visa holders, who couldn’t return home due to cancellation of flights due to COVID-19, can request an additional visa extension, according to the General Directorate of Passports and Residence at the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

This comes in the wake of a large number of people on visit still being not able to go back to their countries as scheduled air travel has not yet begun.

“Anyone who is stuck due to non-resumption of scheduled flights can request for a visa extension via the electronic visa website,” a senior official at the Directorate said.

Visa extension requests can be sent to info-omanevisa@rop.gov.om.

“And, if there are issues, technical or clerical, such visa holders must contact the call center via the specified email,” he said.

Oman closed the main international gateway, the Muscat International Airport, on March 29 after spurt in COVID-19 cases, and the WHO declared it a pandemic.

Later, the Sultanate extended the expiry dates of visit and express visas by 15 days twice to enable tourists and visitors to stay in Oman until further notice.

The Ministry of Tourism announced that “all tourist visas that were issued from March 1, 2020, until August 31, 2020, will be reissued with a new validity period up to March 31, 2021.”

The DG of Passports and Residence facilitated both types of visa holders to request an extension electronically, from July 1 with a normal visa extension fee for this service.

Meanwhile, several charter flights are being operated by corporates as well as NGOs from May 9 till today whereas many are still waiting for their turn to go home.