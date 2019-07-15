‘Visit visa holders must carry two-way ticket’

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, has urged all visit visa holders to carry return ticket. Majority travel agents now issue one way or two return tickets for the journey and getting the return ticket cancelled after arrival to the destination. Oman Air had to pay heavy fines for this practice. “This practice had incurred heavy fines on the airline and we wish to advise all our passengers travelling to any destination on a visit to carry original return ticket with single document for entire journey as per the airline’s policy”, a statement from the carrier said.

Those who carry one way ticket or two separate tickets will not be accepted by Oman Air and such booking will be cancelled without any prior notice, according to the airline. “Many travel agents do issue return ticket on a separate carrier, and sometimes a ticket for formality sake is made which is null and void ab initio”, a travel agent said. “With this new policy of Oman Air, things will be smoother and such malpractice can be avoided”, he added.