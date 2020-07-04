Visit visa can be converted to family joining without exit

Muscat: The family members of the expatriates currently on a visit visa in Oman will be allowed to convert into a family visa without leaving the country.

“It is possible, in the current situation, it is possible to transfer from a visit visa to a family visa without the person required to travel abroad. The request can be made directly at the Directorate General of Passports and Residence,” ROP said in a reply to question if there is a need to travel outside the country to get the visit visa converted into a family visa.