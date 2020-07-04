Visit visa can be converted to family joining without exit
Muscat: The family members of the expatriates currently on a visit visa in Oman will be allowed to convert into a family visa without leaving the country.
“It is possible, in the current situation, it is possible to transfer from a visit visa to a family visa without the person required to travel abroad. The request can be made directly at the Directorate General of Passports and Residence,” ROP said in a reply to question if there is a need to travel outside the country to get the visit visa converted into a family visa.
“The family Joining Visa is granted to the wife of the foreigner who is a resident in Oman, and also to his children within the age limit. It’s also granted to a foreign wife of an Omani national at his request and subject to a certificate from the authority concerned confirming the status of the marriage.”
Apart from the approval of the sponsor or the employer, it noted that the minimum wage for expatriates to bring their families to Oman is RO300 and other basic requirements include the tenancy agreement and bank salary statements.